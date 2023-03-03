Delhi Public School, Ambala

National Science Day was celebrated by students of the school. With an aim to attract, motivate and to enhance scientific temperament among students a quiz competition was conducted for them. Four teams, namely Shark, Blue Whale, Electric Ray and Sting Ray, with four participants in each team gave tough battle to each other. Rules and regulations of the quiz were explained at the beginning. It was interesting three-round competition. Blue Whale team won the quiz.
