Delhi Public School, Ambala

Class presentations were conducted from Nursery to Class II with the aim of motivating and boosting students' confidence. The presentations culminated with the lighting of lamp by senior coordinator Parneet Kaur along with junior coordinator Shwera Mehta and other teachers. Tiny tots were dressed up in attires according to their theme. Nursery class students gave a presentation on community helpers. Students of Junior Prep, with their vibrant costumes, depicted different states of India. Senior Prep students highlighted the need to save environment. Students of Class I showed different seasons through their presentation. Class II students apprised the audience of the importance of eating a healthy and balanced diet.