Delhi Public School, Ambala

A rebooting camp was organised by the school, in which fun-filled activities were organised for students. It gave them an opportunity to learn new skills. Children enjoyed dance by choreographer GV. They enjoyed the activities in the "craft zone" and played various games in the "fit zone". The camp concluded by a motivational speech by Acharya Ravindra who talked about mindfulness. He explained that mindfulness was a powerful tool that supported children in calming themselves, focusing on something and interacting effectively with others - which are all critical skills for functioning well in school and in life. Students of "power zone" showcased their talent by tapping their feet. Vice-Principal of the school Kanika Gupta congratulated everyone for their efforts and wished them great success.
