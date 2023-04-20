Delhi Public School, Ambala

Baisakhi was celebrated in a traditional way to acquaint students with the culture of Punjab. Raman House in-charge Satwant Kaur organised the event. Children, dressed in ethnic costumes and accessories, performed Bhangra. Vice-Principal Kanika Gupta said though Baisakhi is known by many names in different regions, it communicates the spirit of religious harmony and solidarity among all people. Director- Principal SK Sharma extended best wishes on the occasion.