Delhi Public School, Ambala

An inter-house basketball competition for girls and boys was organised on the premises of the school.The tournament witnessed a lot of close contests with each team trying to score baskets. It was a closely fought competition wherein each house put in their best. Lay-ups were met with intense blocks as the players sweated it out in the courts Raman House classes III to V (girls) came first, Amartya House bagged second place and Raman House (boys) and Tagore House secured third place. For classes VI - VIII (girls) the inter-house basketball championship was won by Tagore House and Raman House girls led in the senior category. The Director Principal of the school, SK Sharma, congratulated the winners and appreciated the efforts put up by all the participants. The Vice-Principal of school. kanika Gupta, encouraged all students and motivated them to take active part in sports .