Delhi Public School, Ambala

Investiture ceremony was held on the premises of the school. The ceremony started with the lighting of the traditional lamp. Head Boy Saiyam Gulati, Head Girl Agrima Singh, Vice-Head boy Manas Arora, Vice-Head Girl Charvi Dewan were honoured with sashes and badges. The members who were invested with responsibilities were: Sports Captain Yuvraj Singh and Vice-Sports Captain Karanvir, Sports Prefects Shalok and Archit, Student Counsellor Prefects Kartik and Priyansh Gulati. Cultural Captain Head Pawni Bobal, Vice-Cultural Captain Hitarth Bhaskar, Discipline Captain Head Pragati, Vice-Cultural Captain Karanveer Singh, and the captains of the four houses, Supriya Kumari, Deepali, Krishna and Shaurya and vice-captains, Vamika, Paksham, Athrav and Satyam Prefects Natasha, Rishita, Pranjay and Lakshay were honoured. The newly elected students took oath to uphold the name of the school and the country, to fulfill their responsibilities with honesty and dedication, to keep up the honour of the school. Vice-Principal of the school Kanika Gupta while addressing the gathering, said the school worked towards building all-round personality of the students. Director-Principal SK Sharma congratulated the council of students.
