Delhi Public School, Ambala

The school is constantly striving to make students responsible and aware citizens by conducting tree plantation activities. The effort was to motivate the students to express their gratitude and affection towards Mother Nature. The students thanked the life-giving nature through various activities. Tiny tots planted saplings and visited herbal garden. Middle wing students participated zealously in competitions like poster, slogan and collage-making. Vice-Principal Kanika Gupta along with teachers planted saplings and advised all to grow more trees to keep the environment pollution free and to maintain the ecological balance.
