Delhi Public School, Ambala

Students participated in activities conducted to mark Rakshabandhan. A short movie on historical and religious aspect of the festival was watched by students. A workshop on how to make and decorate rakhi was conducted by art teacher Neeru. Small children displayed their tender feelings by filling beautiful colours in the pictures of the rakhis and decorating these. Junior wing students created beautiful rakshasutras and cards for their brothers and sisters and wrote messages of prayers. Senior students also highlighted the importance of their younger or elder siblings in their lives through speeches. They experienced the joy of sharing their thoughts while recalling many childhood incidents.

#Ambala