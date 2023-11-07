Diwali carnival Razzle Dazzle 23 was organised on the premises of the school. KK Gupta, PVC, Delhi Public School, Ambala, and members of management were chief guests of the day. Celebrities like Punjabi actor Nimrat Pratap Singh, renowned singer Gagan Chahl and model and an actor Siddhi Rathore were main attractions of the day. The function began with the lamp lighting ceremony by the chief guest, Director Principal of the school SK Sharma and Vice-Principal of the school Kanika Gupta. Students of the school welcomed the audience with their melodious welcome song. Students showcased their talent through different activities like singing, dancing, mimicry and proved their artistic skills through painting and drawing. Various competitions under different categories attracted the attention of audience. Stalls of different of delicious delicacies were set up. Nail art, tattoo making and selfie corner were some of the attractions. Exciting and fun games were organised by senior students of the school. DJ Centre, request stall added to the excitement of young children. Lucky draw and attractive gifts were the icing on the cake.

