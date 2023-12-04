Delhi Public School, Ambala

Guru Nanak Jayanti was celebrated on the school premises. Tiny tots of the school also visited the neighbourhood gurdwara. Students dressed up as Panj Pyaras and organised a procession carrying the Sikh flag. Serenity and calmness floated in the air with the beautiful humming of the shabads. Vice-Principal Kanika Gupta addressed the gathering, hoping students must have learnt the acts of offering of food for bhakti and seva.
