Delhi Public School, Ambala, celebrates Janmashtami

The school celebrated Krishna Janmashtami. Tiny tots dressed up beautifully as Lord Krishna and Radha. Their innocent looks with flutes, peacock feathers and matkis enlivened Krishna’s childhood. Junior students participated enthusiastically in matki colouring, matki decoration and crown making. The students of the middle wing created a pure and holy ambience by chanting shlokas. Senior students expressed their joyous spirit of enthrallment by sketching and drawing wonderful images of Lord Krishna. The school hall was well decorated for the celebration. A religious prayer was made by teachers. The spirit of festivity was enhanced with fragrance of flowers, soothing aroma of burning camphor. Aarti, bhajans were recited and songs related to Janmashtami were played. Prasad was distributed to all after the puja.
