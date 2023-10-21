Delhi Public School, Ambala, organises exhibition

The school is taking a new initiative for the all-round development of students. They will be prepared for competitive exams, such as entrance exams to RIMC and RMS. An exhibition of all subjects was organised at the parent-teacher meeting on the school premises. The exhibition witnessed great enthusiasm and increased participation among children from different sections who got a unique opportunity to explore as well as express their creative ideas in the form of activities, models and projects. Students in front of their parents had a unique experience of demonstrating and explaining ideas, which increased their self-confidence, communication and inter-personal skills and boosted their personality.

#Ambala