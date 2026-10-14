Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The school hosted Samvidhi 8.0 - The Legal Conclave, bringing together 245 students in 123 teams from 15 schools across the Tricity and Ludhiana. Justice Rajesh Bindal, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, graced the inaugural day as the chief guest. The valedictory ceremony was attended by Balamurugan, a senior IAS officer of the 1994 Punjab cadre, as the chief guest and Civil Judge Swati Sehgal as the guest of honour. The two-day conclave featured competitions, including Moot Court, G20 Summit, UNHLAB-AI, The World Without Rules and the street play Theatrum Vocis. These activities encouraged legal awareness, critical thinking and teamwork. School Director Reema Dewan emphasised that the conclave provided students with opportunities to engage in dialogue, deliberate on issues and explore solutions. The host school won the Overall Trophy, which was passed on to Kundan Vidya Mandir, Ludhiana, as the host school. Cash prizes totalling Rs 1,56,000 were awarded to the winners. The event concluded with valuable lessons in justice, leadership and responsible citizenship.
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