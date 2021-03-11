Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

To emphasise on the importance of family and how it influences a child’s life, a ‘Show and Tell’ activity was organised for students of Class Prep I of the school. The children participated and spoke about their family and the role played by each family member. It was interesting to see the kids talk about their experiences and bonding with their family and how they enjoy spending time with their each other.
