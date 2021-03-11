To sensitise the students to the harmful effects of single use plastic in daily life, Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, conducted a programme — 'Say no to Plastic Day' — for the students of the Pre-Primary wing. Under this programme various activities were conducted where in students were told about the ill-effects of the use of plastic through a PowerPoint presentation, slogan writing and best-out-of-plastic waste activity. Students also took a pledge to keep their school/surroundings plastic free.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
4 Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in 2 encounters in Kashmir
10 militants killed in 3 days
Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree wins International Booker Prize for Hindi novel 'Tomb of Sand'
Originally written as ‘Ret Samadhi’, the novel is set in nor...
At Regional Security Dialogue, NSA Ajit Doval calls for enhancing Afghanistan's capability to counter terrorism and terrorist groups
While discussing the situation in the war-torn country and t...
Another model found hanging in Kolkata; second such incident in 3 days
Mother claims that Manjusha Niyogi was suffering from acute ...
Dog-walking IAS couple transferred to far ends of country, Internet starts hilarious meme-fest asking 'where will the dog go?'
The transfer order comes as the couple misused the stadium t...