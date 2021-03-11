Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

India’s 75th Independence Day was celebrated with great reverence by the pre-primary wing of the school. To instil the feeling of patriotism among the children, the tiny tots of Nursery and Prep I came dressed in Tricolour attire, while students of Classes I and II dressed as famous Indian personalities and freedom fighters. They spoke confidently about the character portraying love and respect for the nation. The children took patriotism to new heights with their soulful singing of the patriotic songs while waving the national flag. It was a day full of passion and patriotism.
