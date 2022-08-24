Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Students celebrated the festival of Janamashtmi at the school. Students of Nursery and Prep I came dressed as Lord Krishna, Radha, Balram and other mythological characters. They flaunted their flutes, pitchers and peacock feathers. They sang bhajans and shared stories about their characters. Students of classes I and II engaged in craft activities making flutes and headgear with peacock feathers. During the in-class discussion teachers told their students about Lord Krishna's life and the significance of Janmashtami.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No need to be scared of cancer, says PM Modi at inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Punjab's Mohali
PM says Centre will provide all possible help in fight again...
Amid CBI raids at places of RJD leaders, Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav fumes at BJP in state assembly; calls probe agencies saffron party’s ‘jamais’
‘My father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, my sisters and I ...
Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered in Goa
Rinku Dhaka alleges that a short while before her death, Pho...
BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh
Says Ajay Dutt, Sanjeev Jha, Somnath Bharati and Kuldeep hav...
AAP MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party, this is a serious matter, says Arvind Kejriwal
AAP’s political affairs committee to meet today to take stoc...