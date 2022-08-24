Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Students celebrated the festival of Janamashtmi at the school. Students of Nursery and Prep I came dressed as Lord Krishna, Radha, Balram and other mythological characters. They flaunted their flutes, pitchers and peacock feathers. They sang bhajans and shared stories about their characters. Students of classes I and II engaged in craft activities making flutes and headgear with peacock feathers. During the in-class discussion teachers told their students about Lord Krishna's life and the significance of Janmashtami.