Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The students of Class II of the school were apprised of the importance and process of growth in living beings. They were explained that all living things pass through different stages of growth during their life time and they change in shape and size with increase in age. An activity was organised for the students wherein they were told to depict the lifecycle of a butterfly on a cardboard with the help of materials like leaves, clay, stones and twigs. The activity helped the children learn about the growth and stages in the lifecycle of a butterfly in an interesting and creative manner.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Noida twin towers demolition LIVE updates: Evacuation of adjacent buildings near Supertech's twin towers complete
Demolition of twin towers to be carried out in the afternoon
Asia Cup: India's old guard ready with new approach against 'unfamiliar' foes Pakistan
It will be perfect platform for Kohli to return to form afte...
Goa Police arrest 1 more drug peddler in connection with Sonali Phogat case
This takes the count of total people arrested so far in the ...
Eminent writer Deepak Jalandhari passes away in Jalandhar
Jalandhari was admitted to a hospital for treatment