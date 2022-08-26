Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The students of Class II of the school were apprised of the importance and process of growth in living beings. They were explained that all living things pass through different stages of growth during their life time and they change in shape and size with increase in age. An activity was organised for the students wherein they were told to depict the lifecycle of a butterfly on a cardboard with the help of materials like leaves, clay, stones and twigs. The activity helped the children learn about the growth and stages in the lifecycle of a butterfly in an interesting and creative manner.