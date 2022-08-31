Delhi Public School, Chandigarh witnessed Investiture Ceremony for the Student Council of session 2022-23. HPS Brar, Director, School Education, Chandigarh was the Chief Guest of the occasion. The event was also graced by Vinod Kapoor, President, Rotary Club, Chandigarh, who was the Guest of Honour along with other eminent Rotarians. The members of the Interact Club and Safety Punditz, a peer mentoring initiative run by DPS were also inducted. Class XII school toppers of the Session 2021-22 were felicitated. The auspicious lamp lighting ceremony marked the beginning of the eventful morning followed by a short cultural programme, including a melodious song, a captivating dance performance, and a motivational video. The newly invested members were pinned by the Chief Guest Brar. He congratulated the new council and urged the students to perform to the best of their abilities in every task they partake in. Rotary President, Vinod Kapoor pinned the Interact Club members. Principal Reema Dewan congratulated the new Council and emphasised that it was not the post, but what one makes of the post that holds the significance.