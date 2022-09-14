Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Class I students were made aware of different festivals and the importance of celebrating these during their general awareness class. Presentations and videos were shown to make them understand how festivals help in incorporating the values of brotherhood, unity and love among people. A public speaking activity on 'My Favourite Festival' was also conducted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Massive protest breaks out at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos
No objectionable videos found with the accused so far: Mohal...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal condemn Chandigarh University incident; assure strict action against guilty
School Education Minister Harjot Bains urges university stud...
Ladakh standoff: No complete pullback for now
Troops along LAC a new normal | Several border disputes unre...
Searches carried out after suspected drone sighting along International Border in J-K’s Samba
Suspected drone activity was reported from Sarthi Kalan, Der...
Criminal Nexus: Illegal mining unabated in Kangra rivulets
Poses threat to Dagera bridge over Neugal