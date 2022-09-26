To reinforce the concept of lines, shapes and patterns in students of Class ll, Delhi Public School, Chandigarh organised Warli Art activity for the children. Warli art is the easiest art for the young learners to start with. The students drew simple geometrical figures such as triangles, circles, dots, squares and lines to depict the human figures, animals and things using a thin marker.
