Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

To make the students of Nursery aware of the different means of transport, a project was initiated in which the students made 3D models of an aeroplane, hot air balloon, car, yacht, etc. The students not only enjoyed making these models, but also got a better understanding of the topic.
