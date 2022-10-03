Chandigarh hosted the CBSE Regional Conference, third in the series of six conferences being held across India, on the theme: Towards the Vision of NEP 2020. Reema Dewan, Principal, Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, City Coordinator, Chandigarh, and President Chandigarh Sahodaya delivered a welcome address on behalf of all Principals of the Region comprising Chandigarh Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh. Purva Garg, Education Secretary, Chandigarh Administration, in her opening remarks, reiterated the importance of linkages between school and industry thus vocational education being the essence of NEP 2020. Chairperson, CBSE Nidhi Chibber, in her address, talked about the role of CBSE in coordinating with the State Education Departments to implement the NEP 2020 at the grassroots level and stressed upon greater collaboration and sharing of best practices between states and CBSE. Dr Biswajit Saha, Director, Skill Education, CBSE shared his views about the introduction of cutting edge vocational subjects and Skill and Vocational Subject Curriculum Design in line with the NEP 2020. Dr Sweta Singh, Joint Secretary, Academics CBSE talked about Implementing Competency Based Education, Learning Frameworks, Assessment Initiative, SAFAL, HPC, Assessment Reforms. Ramandeep Kaur, Deputy Secretary CBSE, Academics, CBSE shared details on School Quality Assessment and Accreditation (SQAA).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs
Video goes viral on social media
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...