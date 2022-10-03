Chandigarh hosted the CBSE Regional Conference, third in the series of six conferences being held across India, on the theme: Towards the Vision of NEP 2020. Reema Dewan, Principal, Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, City Coordinator, Chandigarh, and President Chandigarh Sahodaya delivered a welcome address on behalf of all Principals of the Region comprising Chandigarh Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh. Purva Garg, Education Secretary, Chandigarh Administration, in her opening remarks, reiterated the importance of linkages between school and industry thus vocational education being the essence of NEP 2020. Chairperson, CBSE Nidhi Chibber, in her address, talked about the role of CBSE in coordinating with the State Education Departments to implement the NEP 2020 at the grassroots level and stressed upon greater collaboration and sharing of best practices between states and CBSE. Dr Biswajit Saha, Director, Skill Education, CBSE shared his views about the introduction of cutting edge vocational subjects and Skill and Vocational Subject Curriculum Design in line with the NEP 2020. Dr Sweta Singh, Joint Secretary, Academics CBSE talked about Implementing Competency Based Education, Learning Frameworks, Assessment Initiative, SAFAL, HPC, Assessment Reforms. Ramandeep Kaur, Deputy Secretary CBSE, Academics, CBSE shared details on School Quality Assessment and Accreditation (SQAA).