Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

To mark Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana and to reinforce the message that 'good always triumphs over evil' students of the Pre-Primary wing of the school organised fun-filled activities for the little ones on the occasion of Dasehra. Teachers shared information with the children about the festival through an interactive story-telling session. The children also took part in an art-and-craft activity giving way to their imagination. It was an exhilarating experience for the children as they learnt about the festival and shared the message and story of Dasehra with others.