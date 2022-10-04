Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

To mark Lord Rama’s victory over Ravana and to reinforce the message that 'good always triumphs over evil' students of the Pre-Primary wing of the school organised fun-filled activities for the little ones on the occasion of Dasehra. Teachers shared information with the children about the festival through an interactive story-telling session. The children also took part in an art-and-craft activity giving way to their imagination. It was an exhilarating experience for the children as they learnt about the festival and shared the message and story of Dasehra with others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah
Says won’t affect the reservation for Gujjars under the ST c...
Uttarakhand avalanche: 28 trapped in Danda-2 peak; rescue ops under way
According to reports, avalanche hit the mountaineering team ...
Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief
Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on ...
Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur
The flying object makes 5 forays into the Indian territory t...