Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The young learners of Class II of the school were apprised of the movement and presence of various heavenly bodies in the Solar System to help them develop their interest in the astronomical activities. To enhance their knowledge about the system and give wings to their imagination, a 'Role play' activity was organised, wherein the children spoke about a heavenly body or planet assigned to them. They used different props during their presentation which made it lively. The students captivated everyone with their performance. It was an enriching and an enlightening experience for the young Dipsites.