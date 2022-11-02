Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The pre-primary wing of the school celebrated Diwali with enthusiasm. The children were told about the significance of the festival and the harmful effects of bursting firecrackers. The little ones were seen eagerly participating in various craft activities. Children had a gala time making clay diyas on the potter’s wheel. They looked adorable with messy hands and smiles on their faces. Children were sensitised to the importance of celebrating a safe and green Diwali.
