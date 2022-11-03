Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The celebration of Halloween is associated with the idea of good fortune. Keeping the same festive spirit in mind, the Pre-Primary wing of the school celebrated Halloween. It was indeed a treat to see the children dress up in various outfits to celebrate the spirit of Halloween. The students were familiarised with the idea behind celebrating the festival. The enthusiastic children eagerly participated in some spooky activities like ‘Dance and freeze’ and ‘Find your way’. The atmosphere was vibrant as the children were dressed in their scariest best. They enjoyed playing games and danced to the tunes of Halloween songs. There was excitement all around and the day ended with the little ones relishing their Halloween treats.