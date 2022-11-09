Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

An initiative was taken to prepare the children of the pre-primary wing for the third segment of the ‘Early Learning Series - Theatre Fest'. Social causes like road safety, swachh bharat, say no to single-use-plastic and pollution were taken as the theme.The idea was to sensitise the students about the need for a cleaner and healthier world and to popularise theatre as a tool in boosting the confidence of children and overall personality. The children enjoyed presenting various issues through songs and enactment.