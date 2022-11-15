Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The school hosted TEDX Youth with a rendezvous of prominent professionals, educators, environmentalists, activists and artistes. In her opening address, Principal Reema Dewan validated the need for providing global exposure to the students, ensuring exploration and introspection along the journey of education. Vinay Pratap Singh, District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner, Chandigarh, was the chief guest. Infusing the spirit of the day with his motivating words, he reiterated the importance of public speaking and emphasised on the need to nurture regional languages. The gathering witnessed a galaxy of eight speakers from diverse fields who shared their inspiring ideas. Amandeep Thind, an international speaker, trainer, author and empowerment coach, set the ball rolling by sharing his secrets of winning. Second speaker of the day Abhishek Gupta, founder of ‘High School Moms’, spoke on the importance of scheduling priorities. Being in sync with the tide, Amit Hans, a successful entrepreneur, spoke about being purposefully conscious of one’s psychology and philosophy in life. Rhythm Singh Randhawa, former Miss Punjab, shared her insightful experiences. Designated as the ‘Mentor of Change’, Saurabh Nanda highlighted the importance of mental health and awareness. Gagandeep Singh, an acclaimed author, and Ankit Chhabra carried forward the torch of erudite thinking/learning whilst igniting the young minds. The event also included a video speech by an eminent environmentalist, Kalyan Akkipeddi, who is the living example of how simple acts make big impacts in saving environment. In keeping with the spirit of the mega event, the Dipsites regaled the audience with ‘Gangastuti’, a mesmerising performance.