Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Children's Day, the birthday of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was celebrated by the children of the Pre-Primary wing of the school. The teachers made the day special for the children by making them participate in a lot of fun-filled games and activities. The children came dressed in party clothes and were super excited. The whole atmosphere was filled with joy as they enjoyed the 'Magic Show'. At the end they were given beautiful crowns as a token of love.