Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Children's Day, the birthday of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was celebrated by the children of the Pre-Primary wing of the school. The teachers made the day special for the children by making them participate in a lot of fun-filled games and activities. The children came dressed in party clothes and were super excited. The whole atmosphere was filled with joy as they enjoyed the 'Magic Show'. At the end they were given beautiful crowns as a token of love.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Shraddha wanted to leave Aaftab, she feared he would kill her' friends narrate their side of story
Delhi Police scanning killer's social profile
Aaftab had sex with several women while live-in partner Shraddha's body lay in refrigerator
To avoid suspicion, Poonawala stayed active on victim's soci...
Man's body found stuffed in suitcase at Jalandhar railway station
Was lying outside the railway station since Monday night
Punjab Police conduct cordon-and-search operation across state; aimed to instil sense of security among people
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav led the operation in...