Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

‘The Legal Conclave’, an initiative and annual event of the school, came to an end with much fanfare. As many as 85 talented teams, consisting of 288 students from the Tricity, showcased their prowess in various events. The event was declared open by the traditional lighting of lamp and followed by a beautiful rendition by the school choir. Principal Reema Dewan in her inaugural speech said the landmark occasion in the calendar of DPS, Chandigarh, is a sincere attempt to make people, especially the student community aware of their legal and constitutional rights. Day 2 saw six semi-finalists sweating it out in a nail-biting quiz, followed by a cutting edge and compelling debate by powerful speakers. Bibi Harjinder Kaur, Chairperson, CCPCR, was the chief guest for the valedictory ceremony. In total there were six events. Each event was judged by eminent jury. The event was a great success. It was just a perfect opportunity for the students to augment their legal knowledge.