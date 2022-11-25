Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

A 'Show and Tell Activity' on the topic 'My Favourite Animal' was organised for the students of Nursery of the school. The aim of the activity was to improve communication and descriptive skills in children. Children were dressed up as their favourite animal. They spoke confidently and enhanced their creative and speaking skills.The activity helped to foster public speaking skills among the students.
