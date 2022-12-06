Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised ELS IV-Sports Day (Funathon) for the children of the pre-primary wing. Children were full of excitement and had loads of fun participating in different races like stack-up race, hurdle race, relay race, three-legged race, etc. The children competed with full enthusiasm and the winners were awarded medals. The star attraction for the day was tug-of-war. The children pulled with all their strength and were joined by their teachers.
