Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The students of Class III and IV of the school presented their field show ‘Panchtatva’-The Essence of Life on December 13 on the occasion of Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony. The school completes 20 years in the next academic year and the weeklong field shows are a curtain raiser to the grand celebrations ahead. The field show was presided by Raj Kamal Chaudhary, Principal Secretary, Sports and Youth Services, Chandigarh. The meritorious students were felicitated for their academic performance. Showcasing the theme - Panchtatva, the students presented scintillating performances signifying the importance of the earth, water, fire, air and sky, also depicting that the amalgamation of these five elements provides diversity and different dimensions to this creation. The ground came alive with the songs and dances performed by young and dazzling stars spilling a myriad of colours through their performances. The applause by the parents proved testimony to the laudable effort of over 470 students. Principal Reema Deewan congratulated all those who made the programme a grand success.