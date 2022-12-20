Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Children of classes VII and VIII presented their class show ' Body and Mind - Ek Sampoorn Vyaktitv' on the occasion of their annual prize distribution ceremony. Ajoy Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company and Secretary, Urban Local Government was the chief guest. He lauded the achievements of the students and emphasised on the Indian traditional ways like yoga, ayurveda to remain healthy. He congratulated the Principal and the management for their efforts. Directors and school members attended the event. Principal Reema Dewan reiterated that the importance of sports cannot be undermined and that learning takes place not only in the classroom but outside as well. The show involved over 540 students in a band and choir ensemble, yoga, aerobics and drills in energetic performances followed by a spectacular grand finale.