Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised the regional round of CBSE Heritage Quiz 2022. It was conducted by quiz master Ajay Poonia. As many as 23 CBSE-affiliated schools of Chandigarh region participated in the event. There were two stages in the quiz — written qualifier round in which six teams were shortlisted for the on-stage round comprising a mix of verbal, audio and visual rounds. The top position was bagged by Springdale Public School, Amritsar. Principal, Delhi Public School, Reema Dewan, said such competitions not only hone children’s skills but also keep them rooted firmly in their tradition and culture which truly encapsulates their holistic development. Chief guest Dr Shvetta Arora, Regional Officer, CBSE Regional Office, Chandigarh, also appreciated the enthusiasm of the participants.