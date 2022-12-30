Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised the Vth segment of Early Learning Series for children of the pre-Primary wing. Class Nursery kids looked adorable dressed as cartoon characters from 'The Toon World'. Watching the children of Class Prep l was a treat as they spoke about the powers of 'Superheroes' and how they use them for good to save the world. Class l and ll students came dressed as characters from 'Fairy Tales' and 'Disneyland' and left everyone mesmerised by their spectacular performance.
