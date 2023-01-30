Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The Republic Day was celebrated in the school, where teachers, parents and children gathered to hoist the National Flag. It was followed by the school Head Boy's speech and a medley of patriotic songs sung by the school choir. School Principal Reema Dewan, endorsing the patriotic sentiments of the day, reiterated the need to fulfil one's duties diligently in order to enjoy one's rights. She summed up her address by reciting the lines of JF Kennedy- “Ask not what the country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country”. The function concluded with the singing of the National Anthem.