Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The school bid a farewell to its outgoing class of 2022-23. The programme commenced with the welcome address by Principal Reema Dewan, who shared her words of wisdom and blessed the students for their future endeavours. She asked them to carry forth the school motto -- 'Service Before Self'. Musical and dance presentations were given by the succeeding batch. Head Boy Ayush Hans and Head Girl Agrima Sudhir expressed gratitude towards the school and acknowledged their mixed feelings while leaving the institution.
