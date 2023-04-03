Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised an orientation programme for parents of Class Nursery students. The session was aimed at welcoming new parents and getting them acquainted with the working of the school and its teaching methodology. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp by Principal Reema Dewan. In her address, she explained that the ideology of the school is to reach out to each and every child and ensure that all children become confident, aware and committed. She advised parents to value family time and cherish the moments they spend with their children. Children of classes Prep l and Prep ll gave basic insight about the school curriculum using poetic verses and lines. The session concluded with a personal interaction between the parents and teachers.