Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Baisakhi was celebrated by the pre-primary wing of the school. Various activities were conducted to make the young ones aware of the importance of celebrating this festival. They were told that on this day people wore new clothes, distributed sweets and also visited gurdwaras to offer prayers. They were further told the meaning and importance of harvesting. They were also apprised of the other similar harvest festivals like Pongal, Onam, Bihu and Vishu celebrated in different states.
