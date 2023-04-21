Neh Singla and Paras Gupta of Class X of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, have been selected for the Young Scientist Programme, Yuvika 2023 by ISRO and will be attending two weeks residential programme at the NRSC, Hyderabad, from May 15 to May 26. Principal Reema Dewan congratulated the parents and the students for their achievement and encouraged them to pursue the programme. She said the children would surely be a source of inspiration for other students. The Indian Space Research Organisation has organised this programme for schoolchildren to impart basic knowledge on space technology, space science and space applications to the students. The programme is aimed at creating awareness about the trends in science and technology among the youngsters.