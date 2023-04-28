Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Students of class III of the school presented a class show, 'Circus-let the magic begin'. They presented an array of acts. As many as 225 students participated in the class show. Parents were given a warm welcome by the Principal, Reema Dewan. In her address, she appreciated the show and asked the parents and students to learn from the theme 'Circus' that was to put up a smile in all difficult situations, come what may. She laid stress on the students' mass participation in co-curricular activities, as it would groom them into good individuals.