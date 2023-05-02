Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Nutritious Week was organised for the students of the Pre-Primary Wing of the school to make them aware about the relationship between nutrition and good health. To inculcate healthy eating habits in the students and also to sensitise the students about the importance of a balanced diet, various activities were conducted during the week. The children participated in the discussion on healthy and junk food, food pyramid activity, making a healthy plate activity and enjoyed watching modules and PPT presentation on different food groups and balanced diet. The children ate their healthy tiffin and learnt the importance of health and nutrition in their lives.
