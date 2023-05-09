Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

With the onset of summer, it becomes essential to refresh and replenish our body with cool beverages to beat the heat. To introduce little Dipsites to one such lip-smacking drink, Class Nursery organised a 'lemonade-making activity'. The little ones had a great time preparing lemonade by squeezing lemons, sprinkling sugar and salt and stirring the mixture. The activity gave young learners hands on experience. The task added to the sensory learning of little ones and reinforced their fine motor skills in a fascinating way.