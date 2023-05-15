Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The school hosted 'Zonal Interact Utsav', organized by the Rotary Club, Chandigarh. VP Kalta was the chief guest for the event. Thirteen schools from the tricity participated in the event. The event began with an address by Reema Dewan, Principal, DPS, Chandigarh. The theme of the event was 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which emphasises the idea of the world being a family. A mesmerising performance by the school choir enlivened the atmosphere. The event saw a series of impressive dance presentations and 'nukkad natak' performances.
