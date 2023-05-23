Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Students of Classes I and II of the school presented a class show, 'Circus...Vaganza -Come One, Come All'. The children enthralled the audience with their acrobatic skills and dancing. The use of colourful costumes and props mesmerised the audience. The highlight of the event was the Principal's address, where she spoke about the importance of learning valuable lessons from the circus. She emphasised on the values of discipline, hard work, and dedication that were exemplified by the performers. The event was enjoyed by the parents and students alike.
