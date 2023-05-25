Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Suhani Sharma, student of the school, secured first rank in Class X, in the two-day National Camp of Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) - India's Largest Science Talent Search Examination 2022-23 organised by the Department of Science and Technology and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Government of India, held on May 20-21 at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram. As the first rank Himalayan winner, Suhani, received a merit certificate, a shield, Rs 25,000 cash prize, a year-long Bhaskara fellowship and an internship opportunity, Srijan, with a leading Science research Institution of the country. Besides, the national winners called Himalayans, VVM also announced the zonal winners for the four zones, classwise. Bhavesh Mahajan, from DPS, Chandigarh, bagged the third zonal position for Class VII. Earlier, both Suhani and Bhavesh had secured the first rank in the state camp held on February 5, at Punjab University, Chandigarh, and the district-level competition held in November 2022.