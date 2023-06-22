Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised the 9th International Day of Yoga on the premises. The event was held to raise awareness about the benefits of yoga in daily life. The session commenced with warm-up exercises, stretching and a series of 'asanas'. Principal Reema Dewan encouraged the participants and urged them to follow yoga and meditation for a peaceful and healthy life.
