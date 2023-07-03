Delhi Public School, Chandigarh

Jagrit Sood and Mukul Hooda of Class XI were crowned the State Champions of Chandigarh in Fit India Quiz 2022, India’s biggest quiz on sports and fitness conducted under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
After the preliminary round, from 16,702 schools across India, Team DPS Chandigarh qualified for the state/UT round where it again surpassed 75 schools to reach the finals. Team DPS emerged as the State Champion winning a prize money of Rs 25,000 for the team and a reward of Rs 2,50,000 for the school. The students will now participate in the national finals of Fit India Quiz 2022 scheduled to be held in Mumbai.
